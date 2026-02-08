Daily Deals

AirPods 4 ANC Is $59 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4 ANC Is $59 Off

The AirPods 4 offers world-class, unparalleled sound. It’s been redesigned for comfort featuring a shorter stem, refined contour and better stability along with quick-press controls for your calls and music. 


Powered by the H2 chip, Transparency mode and ANC seamlessly blend with each other. ANC eliminates outside noise to immerse yourself and focus on your workout or movie. With transparency mode, you can hear your surroundings and stay aware for your safety, and talk to other people and hear what they say clearly with the earbuds on. The AirPods 4 features personalized spatial audio to deepen the immersive listening experience with sound all around you.

AirPods 4 ANC Is $59 Off

The case of the AirPods 4 with ANC touts being the smallest in the market, with support for wireless charging with a Qi-certified charger and USB-C charging using a USB-C cable or your charger for the Apple Watch. The AirPods 4 with ANC is on sale at $59 off. Get yours today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Launching A New Education Hub In India Teaching Robotics and Swift Programming
Apple Launching A New Education Hub In India Teaching Robotics and Swift Programming
1 Min Read
Women’s and Men’s Golf Added to Apple Sports
Women’s and Men’s Golf Added to Apple Sports
1 Min Read
Apple Adding Civilization VII and Other Games To Apple Arcade
Apple Adding Civilization VII and Other Games To Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple Using 2NM Process For Their M6 and A20 Chip
Apple Using 2NM Process For Their M6 and A20 Chip
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Models Will Not Have a Big Redesign
iPhone 18 Models Will Not Have a Big Redesign
1 Min Read
Launch of MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max Models is Approaching
Launch of MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max Models is Approaching
1 Min Read
Get the iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi at $99 Off
Get the iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi at $99 Off
1 Min Read
Mozilla Now Allows Turning AI Features Off
Mozilla Now Allows Turning AI Features Off
1 Min Read
Barcelona Passeig de Gràcia Apple Store Temporarily Closing
Barcelona Passeig de Gràcia Apple Store Temporarily Closing
1 Min Read
Apple’s Plans to Enter the Smart Glasses Market is Changing the Industry
Apple’s Plans to Enter the Smart Glasses Market is Changing the Industry
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?