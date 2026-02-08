AirPods 4 ANC Is $59 Off

The AirPods 4 offers world-class, unparalleled sound. It’s been redesigned for comfort featuring a shorter stem, refined contour and better stability along with quick-press controls for your calls and music.

Powered by the H2 chip, Transparency mode and ANC seamlessly blend with each other. ANC eliminates outside noise to immerse yourself and focus on your workout or movie. With transparency mode, you can hear your surroundings and stay aware for your safety, and talk to other people and hear what they say clearly with the earbuds on. The AirPods 4 features personalized spatial audio to deepen the immersive listening experience with sound all around you.

The case of the AirPods 4 with ANC touts being the smallest in the market, with support for wireless charging with a Qi-certified charger and USB-C charging using a USB-C cable or your charger for the Apple Watch. The AirPods 4 with ANC is on sale at $59 off. Get yours today!

