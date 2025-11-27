Daily Deals

AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods 4 down to $69, which is a fairly reasonable price for the high-quality earbuds. The AirPods 4 can give you 5 hours of playback in one charge and a listening time of up to 30hrs when you charge with the case. The case has been redesigned with USB-C charging and a 10% smaller volume than its predecessor.


The AirPods are rated IP54 sweat water and dust resistant, so it’s capable of withstanding rain and dust to prevent damaging the internal parts of the earbuds. You can use them under light to moderate rain and during your workout sessions, so you can stay motivated as you do your sets.

The AirPods 4 is powered by the H2 chip that’s designed by Apple to give you crisp, deep, and immersive audio quality when listening to music, gaming, watching shows and movies, and when taking phone calls.

If you are looking for earbuds for daily use, there’s no better time to get yourself an AirPods 4. Place your order now!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $69.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

