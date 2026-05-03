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AirPods 4 is $30 off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4 is $30 off

The AirPods 4 feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you and making for an immersive experience when watching movies, listening to music, playing games, or letting you focus on your workouts.


The earbuds feature the Apple-made H2 chip for better call quality, with Voice Isolation allowing you to hear your caller from the other side even in loud conditions. The device has been rebuilt for comfort with a shorter stem and refined contour.

AirPods 4 is $30 off

Get 5 hours of playback in one charge and 30 hours total with the case. The case has been redesigned to be smaller by 10% in volume compared to its predecessor and comes with USB-C charging capabilities. Both the case and earbuds are rated IP54 dust, water, and sweat resistant, perfect for workouts.

Grab the AirPods 4 for $30 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... Buy on Amazon

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