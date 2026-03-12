AirPods 4 is $60 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 features better sound and call quality, and is powered by the H2 chip that blends transparency mode and ANC together, allowing you to switch between the two modes whenever convenient and suits the surroundings you are in.


The earbuds have personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to place sound all around you. It creates an immersive listening experience for watching movies and shows and allows you to hear everything in game that requires sound cues.

The case has been redesigned and is the smallest in the industry, featuring wireless charging as long as the charger is Qi-certified. It features 4 hours listening time with ANC and you can get 20 hours of charging from the case alone.

Grab the AirPods 4 for a great listening experience on Amazon today!

