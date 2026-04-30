AirPods Max 2 is $19 Off

The next-generation AirPods Max provides you with the ultimate over-ear listening experience, giving you improved high-fidelity audio, crisp highs, expansive mids and deep bass made possible with the Apple made H2 chip. It also places sound all around you with personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking.Break language barriers with Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, by pressing and holding listening mode you activate the feature that translates the language spoken by the person automatically to your preferred one allowing you to interact with them.The device features 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation compared to the past model, allowing you to immerse yourself in the moment when listening to music, watching movies, or working out. It features a breathable knit-mesh canopy, custom textile ear cushions, and memory foam, allowing for comfortable over-ear wear.Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 for $19 off on Amazon today!