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AirPods Max 2 is $20 off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max 2 is $20 off

The next generation AirPods Max 2 feature the H2 chip to give deep bass, crisp highs, and expansive mids for a great listening experience. Further immerse yourself with 1.5x more ANC so you can focus more on your workout, movie, or game.


The AirPods Max 2 places sound all over you with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, creating an immersive listening experience. It also brings comfort over-ear as it is made from memory foam, custom textile ear cushions, and knit-mesh canopy.

AirPods Max 2 is $20 off

The AirPods Max 2 feature Live Translation that can be activated by pressing and then holding listening mode, allowing you to break language barriers and talk to people who speak a different language. You can also hear people while you wear the headphones with Adaptive Audio that adjusts ANC levels automatically depending on your environment.

Grab the versatile AirPods Max 2 for $20 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio, Live Translation, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Midnight Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio,... Buy on Amazon

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