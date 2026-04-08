AirPods Max 2 is $20 off

The next generation AirPods Max 2 feature the H2 chip to give deep bass, crisp highs, and expansive mids for a great listening experience. Further immerse yourself with 1.5x more ANC so you can focus more on your workout, movie, or game.

The AirPods Max 2 places sound all over you with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, creating an immersive listening experience. It also brings comfort over-ear as it is made from memory foam, custom textile ear cushions, and knit-mesh canopy.

The AirPods Max 2 feature Live Translation that can be activated by pressing and then holding listening mode, allowing you to break language barriers and talk to people who speak a different language. You can also hear people while you wear the headphones with Adaptive Audio that adjusts ANC levels automatically depending on your environment.

Grab the versatile AirPods Max 2 for $20 off on Amazon today!