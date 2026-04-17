AirPods Max 2 is $20 off

The over-ear headphones feature an acoustic first design made with memory foam, custom textile ear cushions, and a breathable knit-mesh canopy, allowing for comfortable wear when being used.

Sound is placed all around you with personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and 1.5x more ANC compared to the previous model, allowing for an immersive listening experience when gaming, watching, and working out, so you can focus. You can also hear the world all around you with adaptive audio, which automatically adjusts noise cancellation levels to match your environment, so you can hear your surroundings even with the headphones on.

The device features the H2 chip, providing you with crisp highs, deep bass, and high-fidelity audio. The device features up to 20 hours of battery life in one charge, even when you have spatial audio and ANC on.

Grab the new AirPods Max 2 at a discount of $20 on Amazon today!