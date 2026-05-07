AirPods Max 2 Is $39 Off

The AirPods Max 2 have been designed with memory foam, custom textile ear cushions, telescoping arms, and a breathable knit-mesh canopy for comfortable wear. It is powered by the H2 chip, giving you crisp highs and deep bass.

Get 1.5x more ANC with the new generation AirPods Max, immersing yourself in the moment, whether it’s playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or focusing on your workout. You are given an immersive listening experience with personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking placing sound all around you.

Get 20 hours of playback in one charge, even with Spatial Audio and ANC enabled. Break language barriers with Live Translation. To activate the feature, press and hold listening mode so you can interact with people in your preferred language.

The next-generation AirPods Max 2 are $39 off on Amazon. Get yours now!