AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off

The headphones feature better Active Noise Cancelling, eliminating about 1.5x more outside noise for an immersive listening experience and to focus yourself during your workout. It features dynamic head tracking and personalized Spatial Audio that places sound all around you.

It is designed with memory foam, custom textile ear cushion, and a knit-mesh canopy that is breathable and has telescoping arms for the perfect over-ear fit for comfortable wear. It features Adaptive Audio that adjusts the ANC levels depending on your environment.

Break language barriers with Live Translation by pressing and holding the listening mode button to activate the feature, selecting your preferred language, and interacting with the person speaking to you as it gets translated to a language you can understand. Get deeper bass and high-quality audio from the earbuds as they are powered by the Apple-designed H2 chip.

Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 for $40 off on Amazon for a Mother’s Day deal today!