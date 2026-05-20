AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off

The next generation of over-ear headphones is powered by the H2 chip, delivering high-quality audio with expansive mids, crisp highs, and deep bass, as well as personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking that places sound all around you.

Break language barriers with Live Translation, press and hold the listening mode button to activate the feature, and it automatically translates the language the person is speaking to your preferred one, allowing you to interact with them.

The earphones feature 1.5x more ANC compared to the previous model for an immersive listening experience when watching and gaming, and allow you to focus on your workout. Hear the world around you with Adaptive Audio, which adjusts your ANC levels depending on your environment. It features custom textile ear cushions, breathable knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam for comfortable wear.

Grab the next-generation AirPods Max 2 for $40 off on Amazon today!