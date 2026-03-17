AirPods Pro 3 is $39 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 allows you to take a hearing test at home and has the Hearing Aid feature that features automatic Conversation Boost. It can also protect your ears with active Hearing Protection to shield them from loud environments.

The earbuds feature a built-in heart rate sensor that tracks your calories burned and heart rate throughout the day, so you can see it on your iPhone. What’s worth noting is that it offers live translation, breaking language barriers for communicating with foreigners. It also features 8 hours of listening time with ANC on.

The AirPods Pro 3 features the best Active Noise Cancellation in the world, eliminating up to 2x more outside noise compared to its predecessor. You can further immerse yourself in the music, game, or movie with Apple’s earbuds in tow.

Grab the AirPods Pro 3 for multi-purpose earbuds and immersive listening on Amazon for $39 off today!