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AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off

The earbuds come with new eartips to choose from, so you can have a personalized and comfortable fit when using them. Take a hearing test at home, and use the Hearing Aid feature to protect your ears from loud noises in your environment with Active Hearing Protection.


The earbuds feature live translation to break language barriers and interact with other people in their native language. They are enabled with the use of Apple intelligence, tracking your heart rate with a built-in heart rate sensor, and checking it on your iPhone.

AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off

The device features the best ANC in the world, eliminating 2x more noise when you wear them, allowing for an immersive listening experience when watching, playing, and working out, so you can focus on your workout. Get up to 8 hours of listening time.

Grab the versatile AirPods Pro 3 for $49 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate... Buy on Amazon

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