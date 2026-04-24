AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off

The Apple earbuds allow you to take a hearing test at home and enable you to use Hearing Aid. They also have features such as Active Hearing protection to protect your ears from loud noises in your environment.

Track your heart rate with built-in heart rate sensors in the earbuds. You can also track calories burned; the Workout Buddy is powered by Apple Intelligence. The AirPods Pro 3 come with new eartips in 5 sizes, allowing you to select a size that is perfect for you for comfort and personalize your experience.

The earbuds feature the best ANC in the world, eliminating up to 2x outside noise so you can immerse yourself in the moment when watching, playing, or focusing more during workouts. Get up to 8 hours of playback with ANC on.

Grab the amazing AirPods Pro 3 for $49 off on Amazon today!