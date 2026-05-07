AirPods Pro 3 Is $49 Off

The AirPods Pro 3 come with new ear tips in 5 different sizes, allowing you to get a personalized and secure fit for your earbuds. You can take a hearing test at home, and Conversation Boost allows for better communication while your ears are protected with Active Hearing Protection to protect your ears from your loud environment.

Track your heart rate and calories burnt with built-in heart rate sensors on your iPhone. You can also access the Move ring and the Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence.

Get 2x more ANC compared to the previous model, allowing you to immerse yourself in your game, movie, or workout. Get 3D audio with the earbuds featuring a new acoustic architecture to provide you with detailed clarity, vocals, and instruments in the song.

Grab the versatile AirPods Pro 3 for $49 off on Amazon today!