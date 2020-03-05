Save 50% on the AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle

iLounge has a special deal on the AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle, allowing you to save 50%. Keeping Apple accessories safe during your outdoor activities is a daunting task. If you have plans for a walk, a run, or any other outdoor activity such as hiking, you should keep your Apple accessories safe and sound.

AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle

Now you can purchase the 4-in-1 set of Sleeve, Carabiner, Anti-Lost Rope & Holder for only $14.99. This bundle is amazing and offers all the accessories that you need to keep your AirPods safe. It is easy to carry around, and it is lightweight and also durable.

It has a durable protective case that provides drop and scratch protection. It is also easy to clean and use. If you have plans for running, jogging, skidding, biking, or even hiking, you can bring your AirPods with you. The Carabiner is a perfect accessory for outdoor activities or travel.

The set also includes an anti-loss silicone AirPods Pro sleeve. It also has the anti-loss ropes, which can reduce the frequency of dropping, misplacing, or losing your AirPods. What makes these accessories carry around easily is the fact these use a skin-friendly and flexible silicone, which is 100% comfortable and sweat-proof. The bundle also fits all AirPods Pros.

If you wish to save money, then this is the right time to buy these accessories as a bundle. You will get 50% off. Now you will only pay $14.99, which was originally $29.99. So, grab this deal and keep your AirPods safe and sound. Spend a few now to save more in the future.