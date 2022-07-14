Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle is 56% Off

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Daily Deals

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Alpha Z Pro 4K and Flying Fox 4K Dual Camera Drone Bundle, which gives you not just one, but two perfectly capable drones for aerial shots, maneuvers and more.

Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle

Get two powerful wide angle dual camera drones for the price of one. The Alpha Z Pro and Flying Fox Ultra HD camera drones are popular products and are equipped with industry-leading 4K cameras. Wide angle aspect means you get more coverage and more impressive shots in the process.

Furthermore, both drones come in with quality of life features such as a 6-axis gyroscope, a one-key automatic return, headless mode, real time first persian view, altitude hold mode, follow function and gesture control. The Alpha Z Pro + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone Bundle normally costs $398 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $174.99. You save 56% with our deal. Buy it today!

Buy it now
Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.