Amazon has the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi marked $99 Off

The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $99 off on Amazon. The device features an ultra retina XDR display at 11 inches, the most advanced display in the world that features precise contrast, P3 wide color for a much broader color range, True Tone for achieving the ideal color temperatures, and extreme brightness.

The iPad is powered by the next-generation M5 chip so that it runs fast and smooth, capable of handling graphics-heavy games, multitasking and heavy tasks like editing. It is also powered by Apple Intelligence to help get this done and offers the security that no one but you have access to the data in your device.

The iPad features a 12MP wide and center stage camera featuring True Tone flash and an audio system that produces quality audio, along with studio quality microphones that make your voice clear during recordings or meetings. Grab the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro today!

No products found.