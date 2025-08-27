Daily Deals

Amazon has the AirPods 4 with ANC marked $40 off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirPods 4 with ANC marked $40 off

Experience music, podcasts and calls like never before with the AirPods 4.

Advertisements

With the H2 chip as its core component, the wireless earbuds blends transparency mode and active noise cancelling seamlessly into the device. Active noise cancelling lets you immerse yourself in the music you are listening to or a show or movie you are watching. On the other hand, transparency mode lets you hear the world around you even when you are wearing your AirPods 4. 

Amazon has the AirPods 4 with ANC marked $40 off

The device features dynamic head tracking and personalized spatial audio, further elevating your experience when you are listening to music, watching a show or movie, or gaming, almost as if you are in a concert, theater, or in the game itself.

The AirPods 4 has a battery life of up to 30 hours. You can get about 4 hours of listening time in one charge, and the case has about 20 hours worth of charging, so you don’t have to worry about listening time with the AirPods 4. Get yours for $139.99 today!

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $89.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Looking to Partner with AI Companies for A Revamped Siri
Apple Looking to Partner with AI Companies for A Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
F1 Movie Now Available To Rent Or Purchase On Apple TV
F1 Movie Now Available To Rent Or Purchase On Apple TV
1 Min Read
Ex Apple Employee is Being Sued After Allegedly Stealing Valuable Information
Ex Apple Employee is Being Sued After Allegedly Stealing Valuable Information
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off On Amazon
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
F1 Movie Rolled Out in Apple TV
F1 Movie Rolled Out in Apple TV 
1 Min Read
South Park Poking Fun At Donald Trump and Tim Cook Apple CEO
South Park Poking Fun At Donald Trump and Tim Cook Apple CEO
1 Min Read
Apple TV+ Subscription Price Increased
Apple TV+ Subscription Price Increased
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is Marked $200 off on Amazon
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is Marked $200 off on Amazon
1 Min Read
4th Trailer For ‘The Morning Show’ Released By Apple
4th Trailer For ‘The Morning Show’ Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Opting Out of Their MLB Contract, Ending Partnership
Apple Opting Out of Their MLB Contract, Ending Partnership
1 Min Read
New Playlist Mix Feature Premiered By Spotify Before Apple Music Rolls Out Automix
New Playlist Mix Feature Premiered By Spotify Before Apple Music Rolls Out Automix 
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off On Amazon
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?