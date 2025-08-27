Amazon has the AirPods 4 with ANC marked $40 off

Experience music, podcasts and calls like never before with the AirPods 4.

Advertisements

With the H2 chip as its core component, the wireless earbuds blends transparency mode and active noise cancelling seamlessly into the device. Active noise cancelling lets you immerse yourself in the music you are listening to or a show or movie you are watching. On the other hand, transparency mode lets you hear the world around you even when you are wearing your AirPods 4.

The device features dynamic head tracking and personalized spatial audio, further elevating your experience when you are listening to music, watching a show or movie, or gaming, almost as if you are in a concert, theater, or in the game itself.

The AirPods 4 has a battery life of up to 30 hours. You can get about 4 hours of listening time in one charge, and the case has about 20 hours worth of charging, so you don’t have to worry about listening time with the AirPods 4. Get yours for $139.99 today!