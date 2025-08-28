Daily Deals

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 Marked $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
A discount of $80 off is up for grabs for the AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 is powered by the H2 chip, creating immersive audio for the AirPods, rich bass, and better call quality. With voice isolation, you can clearly hear the person you are speaking to. Personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking further elevate the experience when you are watching, listening to music, podcasts, or playing a game, as you hear great sounds all around you.

The AirPods Pro 2 offers the first all-in-one health experience in the world, having been validated scientifically for its hearing test, along with active hearing protection. The case of the AirPods Pro is IP54 sweat, water and dust resistant so you don’t have to worry about water and tiny particles getting in, making it a great accessory you could use for intense workouts and keep yourself motivated. Get the AirPods Pro 2 today!

