By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the AirTag 4-pack marked $29 off. Keep track of your items with Key Finder and Locator for your things like wallet, backpack, computer, phone, and more. You can find missing items faster, reduce the time spent, and eliminate the unnecessary stress of looking for them.


The disc-shaped AirTag has a built-in speaker so that you can play a sound cue to help in looking for your things. It features Ultra Wideband technology with precision finding, leading you directly to your marked item or nearby. The communications in the Find My network are encrypted and anonymous, and information on the AirTag is never stored to protect your privacy. 

The AirTag is rated IP67 dust and water-resistant, giving you peace of mind from exposure to these elements once the tracker is attached to your belongings. It has a replaceable battery that can last you for a year. The set of four is perfect for getting organized and keeping track of your belongings, and may just be the perfect holiday gift. Grab the 4-pack AirTag today!

