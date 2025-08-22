Daily Deals

Amazon has the Apple iPad 11-inch 128GB marked $50 off

By Lucy Bennett
The Apple iPad 11-inch 128GB is marked $50 off.

Featuring the A16 Chip, the 11-inch iPad provides fast and powerful performances so that you can do your tasks for the day and other activities like editing, gaming and watching your favorite shows. The iPad has sufficient 128GB storage for your apps, music, photos, movies, games, work and personal documents.

The Liquid Retina Display makes for a stunning canvas for editing or drawing. It has advanced technology such as True Tone, where the display will adjust to the color temperature of the room for comfortable viewing and a more natural-looking screen. The device features a 12MP Wide back and Center Stage camera featuring true tone flash so you can capture videos and photos with better skin tones.

The Apple iPad features Touch ID to enable fingerprint verification when you are signing in, opening your iPad and making transactions, offering convenience and security. Get the 11-inch iPad today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... $349.00 $299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Users of the Apple Card in Apple Pay who buy gas at Mobil stations and Exxon in the United States can get 5% daily cash back. It is also available at eligible stations for charging electric cars. The reward is restricted to $500 across Chargepoint, Exxon and Mobil purchases, which means the highest cash back you can get from this is about $25. Usually, the Apple card only offers 3% daily cashback in these stations, already exceeding the standard 2% cash back offered by most places for transactions done using the Apple Card. When you use the physical Apple Card, the daily cash back will only be restricted to 1%, so in order to maximize your cash back, make sure you are using the digital version of the Apple Card in the wallet app of your iPhone. This promo started on August 15 and will run until September 15.
