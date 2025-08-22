Amazon has the Apple iPad 11-inch 128GB marked $50 off

The Apple iPad 11-inch 128GB is marked $50 off.

Advertisements

Featuring the A16 Chip, the 11-inch iPad provides fast and powerful performances so that you can do your tasks for the day and other activities like editing, gaming and watching your favorite shows. The iPad has sufficient 128GB storage for your apps, music, photos, movies, games, work and personal documents.

The Liquid Retina Display makes for a stunning canvas for editing or drawing. It has advanced technology such as True Tone, where the display will adjust to the color temperature of the room for comfortable viewing and a more natural-looking screen. The device features a 12MP Wide back and Center Stage camera featuring true tone flash so you can capture videos and photos with better skin tones.

The Apple iPad features Touch ID to enable fingerprint verification when you are signing in, opening your iPad and making transactions, offering convenience and security. Get the 11-inch iPad today!