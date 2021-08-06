Amberlight 2: Lifetime Subscription is 55% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Amberlight 2 with Lifetime Subscription, which allows you to create special effects, animations and more.

Content creators and digital artists will find a lot to like in Amberlight 2. The tool lets you use CG animations and images, including special effects such as glows, light trails, swirling patterns and more. The interface is especially designed for a low learning curve so you won’t have to spend hours just trying to get your project up and running.

Amberlight 2 works on both Mac and Windows with at least 2GB of RAM and a graphics card with OpenGL 2.0 technology. Lifetime access means you’ll be able to use it without having to worry about the tool expiring.

Amberlight 2 Lifetime Subscription normally costs $89 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39.99. You get 55% off with our deal. Buy it today!