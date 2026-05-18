Daily Deals

Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off

Enjoy 25W of wireless charging across 3 devices in a compact design that is just the size of your palm, allowing it to fit in every setup you have seamlessly and bring it without taking up much space in your luggage to stay connected on the go.


It features 25W Qi2.2 Ultra-Fast Magsafe Charging and operates at 19db with an advanced AirCool system that protects your devices from overheating when being charged. You can charge 3 devices at once with the station, allowing you to charge your earbuds and watch. Plus, it acts as an adjustable stand for a comfortable viewing experience when being used.

Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off

When you purchase the charger, you get a 45W USB-C charger, USB-C to USB-C 5ft cable, a welcome guide and 24-month warranty, and access to their customer service. 

Accommodate charging needs and charge multiple devices at once with the Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station for $45 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station, AirCool Wireless Charger, 25W Qi2.2-Certified Palm-Sized Foldable MagSafe Charger Compatible with iPhone 17, Apple Watch, AirPods (Non-Battery, with Adapter) Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station, AirCool Wireless Charger, 25W Qi2.2-Certified Palm-Sized... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $199 Off
M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Technology for Video Podcast to be Integrated by Spotify
Apple Technology for Video Podcast to be Integrated by Spotify
1 Min Read
Intel Reportedly Started Small-Scale Manufacturing of Chips for Apple
Intel Reportedly Started Small-Scale Manufacturing of Chips for Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Made Modem Coming to iPhone 18 Adds Privacy Feature
Apple Made Modem Coming to iPhone 18 Adds Privacy Feature
1 Min Read
Bluey Takeover Next Week in Apple Arcade
Bluey Takeover Next Week in Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Hearing Aid Feature Now Available in More Countries
Hearing Aid Feature Now Available in More Countries
1 Min Read
Apple Plans to Branch Out F1 Hits a Slump
Apple Plans to Branch Out F1 Hits a Slump
1 Min Read
Anker 140W 4-port GaN USB-C Charger is $20 Off
Anker 140W 4-port GaN USB-C Charger is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Samsung Releasing Products and AI Smartglasses Ahead of Apple Next Month
Samsung Releasing Products and AI Smartglasses Ahead of Apple Next Month
1 Min Read
Foxconn Suffers Ransomware Attack With Important Project Files From Apple Stolen
Foxconn Suffers Ransomware Attack With Important Project Files From Apple Stolen
1 Min Read
macOS Port Notepad++ Has Been Revamped
macOS Port Notepad++ Has Been Revamped
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro 32GB/1TB is $300 Off
M5 MacBook Pro 32GB/1TB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?