Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off

Enjoy 25W of wireless charging across 3 devices in a compact design that is just the size of your palm, allowing it to fit in every setup you have seamlessly and bring it without taking up much space in your luggage to stay connected on the go.

It features 25W Qi2.2 Ultra-Fast Magsafe Charging and operates at 19db with an advanced AirCool system that protects your devices from overheating when being charged. You can charge 3 devices at once with the station, allowing you to charge your earbuds and watch. Plus, it acts as an adjustable stand for a comfortable viewing experience when being used.

When you purchase the charger, you get a 45W USB-C charger, USB-C to USB-C 5ft cable, a welcome guide and 24-month warranty, and access to their customer service.

Accommodate charging needs and charge multiple devices at once with the Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station for $45 off on Amazon today!