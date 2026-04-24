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Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $29 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $29 Off

The Anker charging station allows you to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time wirelessly and serves as an adjustable stand for a comfortable viewing experience when charging.


The charger is just the size of your palm, saving space in your desk. It is also perfect for you to bring during your trips without taking up too much space for staying connected on the go. Charge your iPhone 17 Pro to half in just below 30 minutes.

Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $29 Off

You get 25W of ultra-fast MagSafe Charging with Qi2 technology, it features an Advanced AirCool system working at 19db allowing you to charge your device just below 98.6F, protecting the health of the battery of your device.

Accommodate your charging needs and turn wireless with the Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station for $29 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station, AirCool Wireless Charger, Qi2 25W Certified Palm-Sized Foldable MagSafe Charger Compatible with iPhone 17, Apple Watch, AirPods (Non-Battery, with Adapter) Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station, AirCool Wireless Charger, Qi2 25W Certified Palm-Sized Foldable... Buy on Amazon

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