Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker’s charging station is compact, similar to the size of your palm, and ready to be placed in your luggage. It takes up virtually no space in your bag, perfect for you to bring anywhere and stay connected. The charger uses Qi2 technology and can charge the iPhone 17 Pro in less than 30 minutes.


You can charge 3 devices simultaneously with the charging station, like your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone, and act as an adjustable stand as well. You get 25W of wireless charging with the use of Qi2 technology. The station features a quiet, advanced airflow cooling system operating at 19dB to keep your phone below 98.6 when being charged and preserve the battery of your devices.

The charger is not compatible with watches from Samsung and does not feature a battery built-in for optimal performance use a USB-C adapter that features 45W or higher for higher charging outputs.

Accommodate your charging needs on the go with the Anker Prime 3in1 wireless charging station for $30 off.

