Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off

Enjoy 25W of Qi2.2 wireless MagSafe fast charging that charges your iPhone from 0-50% in below 30 minutes. It features a compact design (the size of your palm), allowing you to accommodate charging needs without having to compromise space, and lets you bring it anywhere with you.

The charger works quietly but efficiently, operating at 19dB with an Advanced AirCool system that keeps the temperature of your phone cool, preventing overheating and protecting the battery of your device.

Charge up to 3 devices at once, e.g., your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch so you don’t have to wait until the one currently charging is full. It is also multi-purpose, serving as a stand allowing for comfortable viewing when used during charging.

Grab the Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station and accommodate charging needs for $45 off today!