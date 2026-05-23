Daily Deals

Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off

Enjoy 25W of Qi2.2 wireless MagSafe fast charging that charges your iPhone from 0-50% in below 30 minutes. It features a compact design (the size of your palm), allowing you to accommodate charging needs without having to compromise space, and lets you bring it anywhere with you.


The charger works quietly but efficiently, operating at 19dB with an Advanced AirCool system that keeps the temperature of your phone cool, preventing overheating and protecting the battery of your device.

Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off

Charge up to 3 devices at once, e.g., your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch so you don’t have to wait until the one currently charging is full. It is also multi-purpose, serving as a stand allowing for comfortable viewing when used during charging.

Grab the Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station and accommodate charging needs for $45 off today!

Preview Product Price
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station, AirCool Wireless Charger, 25W Qi2.2-Certified Palm-Sized Foldable MagSafe Charger Compatible with iPhone 17, Apple Watch, AirPods (Non-Battery, with Adapter) Anker Prime 3-in-1 Charging Station, AirCool Wireless Charger, 25W Qi2.2-Certified Palm-Sized... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Google's First AI Smart Glasses Launching This Fall With iPhone Support
Google’s First AI Smart Glasses Launching This Fall With iPhone Support
1 Min Read
Apple Manufacturing Liquid Metal for Frames of Future iPhone Pro Models
Apple Manufacturing Liquid Metal for Frames of Future iPhone Pro Models
1 Min Read
Apple Hikawa Accessory Re-Releases
Apple Hikawa Accessory Re-Releases
1 Min Read
Samsung Beats Apple for Customer Satisfaction
Samsung Beats Apple for Customer Satisfaction
1 Min Read
15-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off
15-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Entertainment Person of the Year Goes to Eddy Cue
Entertainment Person of the Year Goes to Eddy Cue
1 Min Read
OLED MacBook Pro Clears Significant Step
OLED MacBook Pro Clears Significant Step
1 Min Read
Samsung Beats Apple for Customer Satisfaction
Samsung Beats Apple for Customer Satisfaction
1 Min Read
AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Testing Out Grammar Checker and AI Writing Tools for Upcoming iOS 27
Apple Testing Out Grammar Checker and AI Writing Tools for Upcoming iOS 27
1 Min Read
10th Anniversary Headphones by Sony Leaked
10th Anniversary Headphones by Sony Leaked
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Cell is $130 Off
Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Cell is $130 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?