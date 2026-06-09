Anker’s 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $40 Off

Charge 3 devices simultaneously wirelessly with the Anker charging station to keep your devices powered at home or on the go. The device features a compact and lightweight design that is foldable and measures about the size of your palm, weighing about 8.11 oz. Perfect to bring on the go without having to compromise much space.

The Anker 3in1 operates quietly at about 19dB to protect and keep the connected devices on the charging station cool, preserving the battery health while still getting up to 25W of wireless charging. Enjoy Qi2.2 wireless charging of up to 25W, charging your iPhone 17 Pro to half in just under 30 minutes.

Go wireless and escape the hassle of tangled cables and the stress of finding the right cable for your device with the wireless charging station to power up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time!

Accommodate your charging needs and go wireless with the Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station for $40 off on Amazon today!