AppGameKit Classic: Easy Game Development is 80% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the AppGameKit Classic: Easy Game Development, which allows you to learn about game coding and create your own games from scratch.

It’s a complete AppGameKit bundle that leads you from having zero knowledge about making games to creating the game you want. The course starts off with ideas and reviewing possible source codes, then gives you the training and assets you need to create your very own title. You get thousands of sprites and 3D assets for board games, strategy, action, RPG and puzzle, and there’s even a sound library to complete your work.

After finishing the course you’ll be able to make a game on any platform you want, even in VR. The Complete AppGameKit Unlimited Bundle normally costs $254, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $49.99. You get an amazing 80% off with our deal. Buy it today!