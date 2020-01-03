Get the refurbished Apple Mac mini for just $249

iLounge has a special deal on the Apple Mac Mini Intel Core i5 500GB HDD White (Refurbished), which allows you to browse, work, play and watch your favorite Apple TV+ shows.

Apple Mac mini

The Apple Mac Mini is many things. For one, it’s a space saver and a full-fledged desktop replacement- all you need is an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse and you have yourself a workstation.

The 8GB and 4GB of memory, and i5 processor should be more than sufficient for everyday tasks, such as email, spreadsheets and basic photo editing. What’s more, the Mac Mini can be your portal to entertainment options, including watching movies, videos and TV shows on Apple TV+, YouTube and on social media.

‘Refurbished’ means the Mac Mini isn’t brand new, but it looks and works like new thanks to authorized Apple Repair Centers. The Mini Intel i5 2.5GHz 4GB and Mini Intel i5 2.3GHz 8GB normally cost $399, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $259.99 and $249.99, respectively. You get up to 37 percent off with our deal.