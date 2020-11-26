Apple Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are 39% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Apple Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones, which allows you to experience outstanding Beats audio at a marvelous price.

Apple’s Powerbeats 3 is a wicked companion for those who love working out. As a wireless earphones it won’t tangle or interfere with your fitness goals. Featuring a redesigned shell for better ergonomics and dual driver acoustics, it will make music, movies and YouTube videos sound so much better. You also won’t have to worry about the earphones falling off, thanks to the sweat and water-resistant earhooks.

Bluetooth wireless means it’s compatible with all Android and iOS devices. A single full charge lasts up to 12 hours, with fast fuel technology providing an hour of playback in just 5 minutes of charging.

The Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones normally costs $129, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $77.99. You get 39% off with our deal.