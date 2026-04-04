Apple Studio Display Standard/Tilt is $100

The display supports 600 nits of brightness and support for a billion colors, it features P3 wide color for stunning and amazing details and has 14.7 million pixels giving you an immersive viewing experience. It is measured at 27-inches and has 5K resolution

The display has a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio four of them have force cancelling woofers for strong bass and then two high-performance tweeters for accurate and crisp mids and highs creating a deeper immersive experience adding sound.

The Studio Display has a 12MP center stage camera so you look your best during calls, meetings and recordings and you can share your workspace with Desk View. It also comes with three studio quality mics so you are clear and heard.

Boost your productivity with the Apple Studio Display Standard/Tilt for $100 off on Amazon today!