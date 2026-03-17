The new Studio Display features 14.7 million pixels, support for a billion colors, support for 600 nits of brightness, and P3 wide color, making everything that appears look magnificent. The monitor is measured at 27 inches with 5K resolution.

The Studio Display features a 12MP center stage camera, making you look clear and sharp during calls with friends and family or for business meetings. It also has a desk view that allows you to share your workspace, and it also comes with three studio-quality mics perfect for recording videos and sounding clear during meetings.

The display features spatial audio with a six-speaker sound system and four force-cancelling woofers that produce bold bass and two tweeters. It has Spatial Audio, creating an immersive listening experience paired along with the display, making games and movies an enjoyable experience.

The Apple Studio Display Standard/Tilt is $100 off on Amazon. Get yours today!