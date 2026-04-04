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Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA is $100 Off

The Studio Display XDR features a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience. It features Adaptive Sync for different frame rates with precision control, making sure that motion is as responsive as possible when being used.


The display features a Mini-LED backlighting with 2304 dimming zones, minimizing blooming and halo. It features 1000 nits SDR brightness for bright light and 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness for the best contrast to shadows and highlights.

Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA is $100 Off

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display with a six-speaker sound system made of two high-performance tweeters and four force-cancelling woofers for accurate and crisp mids and highs, and deep bass, allowing for an immersive listening and viewing experience made possible with the display. It has a stand that has 30 degrees of tilt.

Grab the Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA for $100 off for increased productivity and high-quality viewing on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Studio Display XDR: Standard Glass, VESA Mount Adapter Apple Studio Display XDR: Standard Glass, VESA Mount Adapter Buy on Amazon

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