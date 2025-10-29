Daily Deals

Apple Watch SE Marked $60 Off On Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch SE marked $60 off, which is a great deal for a smartwatch that serves as a versatile fitness partner and comes with useful health and safety features.


The Apple Watch SE can show you advanced metrics of your workout such as the intensity, so you can view your performance and plan your exercises to achieve the best results. You can track and gain valuable insights regarding your health, monitor your heart rate, heart rhythm, and other metrics. It comes with a free 3-month trial of Apple Fitness+ to help you get started on your fitness journey.

Wearing the smartwatch can provide you and your loved ones peace of mind. It can notify family members once you’ve arrived at a certain place. The crash and fall detection feature can detect and automatically reach out to emergency hotlines in case an accident happens.

You can customize your watch with a wide variety of colors, styles, and materials to fit your mood or event. Order the Apple Watch SE today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band S/M. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport... $249.00 $189.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

