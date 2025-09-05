Apple Watch Series 10 42mm Marked $100 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 10 marked $100 off, which is a great deal for a powerful fitness partner and a smartwatch that can reliably assist during emergencies.


The Apple Watch features a thin, lightweight, and comfortable design with a bigger display. You can receive metrics for a variety of workouts, track the intensity and training load, and measure your activity with activity rings. You can also receive health insights from your Apple Watch, as a health enthusiast this may be important for you because you are able to track your heart rate and sleep and identify signs of sleep apnea when you wear the watch.

The Series 10 watch features innovative safety features like fall detection that could connect you with an emergency hotline with the press of a button in case you have had a hard fall at home or anywhere else. This smartwatch provides easy access to emergency services and can help you achieve your fitness goals. Get your Apple Watch Series 10 while it is on sale!

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue/Black Trail Loop S/M. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue/Black Trail... $799.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

