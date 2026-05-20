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Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Cell is $130 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Cell is $130 Off

The watch is a versatile fitness partner that provides you with metrics across your workouts and has features such as Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, Heart Rate Zones, training loads, and pacer. You also get a free three-month trial of Apple Fitness+ with the Apple Watch Series 11.


The watch is made to last, equipped with a superdurable glass display that is 2x more scratch resistant compared to its predecessor, and it also has a dust resistance rating of IP6X and 50m of water resistance.

Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Cell is $130 Off

The watch provides you insight into your health, allowing you to take an ECG, notifying you of potential sleep apnea, irregular rhythm, low, high heart rate, and potential hypertension, and signs of chronic high blood pressure.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Cell for $130 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS + Cellular 46mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Purple Fog Sport Band - M/L. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS + Cellular 46mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Purple Fog... Buy on Amazon

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