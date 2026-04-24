Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off

The Apple Watch is made to last, built with a superdurable glass display capable of 2x more scratch resistance, rated IP6X dust resistant, and has a water resistance rating of 50m.

The smart watch is a versatile fitness partner providing you with metrics from your workout with features such as Heart Rate zones, training load, Pacer, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, and comes with a free 3-month trial of Apple Fitness+.

You also gain insight into your health, such as your sleep score, the simplified way to understand and track your sleep, allowing you to check your sleep quality and take steps to make it more restorative. You are also notified of potential sleep apnea, low and high heart rate, irregular rhythm, and more.

Grab the multi-purpose Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!