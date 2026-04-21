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Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 Off

The watch provides you with insight into your health, letting you know of potential hypertension, chronic high blood pressure, take an ECG anywhere and anytime, potential sleep apnea, irregular rhythm, and low or high heart rate, and your sleep score. Your sleep score is an easy way to understand and track your sleep quality.


The watch is a versatile fitness partner that provides you with advanced metrics for your workouts. It has a training load, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, Pacer, and Heart Rate Zones. You can get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for free with the Apple Watch Series 11.

Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 Off

The watch features a light and thin design, allowing for all-day comfortable wear, meaning you can wear it during sleep and workouts. It is built to last, made with a superdurable glass display 2x scratch resistant compared to its predecessor, and is rated IP6X dust resistant with a 50m water resistance rating.

Grab the multipurpose Apple Watch Series 11 46mm for $100 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band - M/L. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band... Buy on Amazon

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