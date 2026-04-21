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Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 off

The watch is a versatile workout companion with Heart Rate Zones, running power, Custom Workouts, training load, Pacer, Precision dual-frequency GPS, and a Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, giving athletes and everyone who lives an active life what they need.


The watch can withstand sports and adventure made with tough titanium for the case and a crystal sapphire display with a water resistance of 100m perfect to withstand rock climbing, swimming and other physical activities.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 off

Gain insight into your health, it notifies you of irregular rhythm, potential hypertension, low or high heart rate, sleep apnea and more. You can also check your daily health status and your sleep score, the easy way of understanding sleep and find ways to make sleep more restorative to feel energized for the day.

Grab the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 3 on Amazon for $99 off.

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Ultra 3 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Running & Multisport Smartwatch w/Rugged Titanium Case w/Blue/Bright Blue Trail Loop - M/L. Satellite Communications, Advanced Health & Fitness Tracking Apple Watch Ultra 3 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Running & Multisport Smartwatch w/Rugged Titanium Case... Buy on Amazon

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