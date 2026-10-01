Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is the ultimate workout and running companion that tracks mountain biking, triathlon, running, and hiking distance while providing you metrics on your workout such as Heart Rate Zones, precision dual-frequency GPS, Custom Workouts, and more.

The smart watch features Apple Intelligence and Siri AI Support that activates with the use of your voice to engage in conversations with the AI for brainstorming. Audio Intelligence is a new feature that allows for Siri Recap and Live Recap to find anything you missed.

The Apple watch has a readiness feature that notifies you when you should try yourself or take the day off. One score determines your readiness for the day by tracking vitals, recent activity, and sleep. The device features a titanium case and a display made of sapphire crystal.

Grab the Apple Watch Ultra 4 for $19 off on Amazon today!

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