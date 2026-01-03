Daily Deals

Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99

By Lucy Bennett
Amazon has the AirPods 4 for sale marked at $99. The earbuds are powered by the Apple-made H2 chip and equipped with voice isolation for better call quality when you are outside, with advanced computational audio to reduce the background noise.


The AirPods 4 feature a redesigned case with USB-C charging. It is also smaller in volume by 10% compared to its predecessor, making it more compact. The earbuds and charging case are rated IP54 water, sweat and dust resistant, so they’re protected against sweat while you’re working out and splashes of water under light to moderate rain.

The earbuds feature personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, creating a theater/concert-like experience when you put them on while watching movies, listening to music, or using them for gaming. You can get up to a total of 30 hours of playback from the AirPods 4, giving you the ideal accessory for marathon use without the need for frequent charging. Grab yours today!

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water... $129.00 $99.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

