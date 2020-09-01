AUKEY CB-A22 USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter is 35% Off

AUKEY CB-A22 USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter

AUKEY has a special deal on the CB-A22 USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter, where iLounge readers get to save 35% Off. Thanks to AUKEY, this deal is only available to iLounge readers. Therefore, you may not find such a deal on any other website.

AUKEY USB C to USB 3.0 Adapter Aluminum Mini USB Type C Adapter Compatible with MacBook Pro 2017/2016, Google Chromebook Pixel book, SamsungS9 S8 S8Plus Note 8, Google Pixel 2/2XL-Black AUKEY USB C to USB 3.0 Adapter Aluminum Mini USB Type C Adapter Compatible with MacBook Pro... $8.99 Buy on Amazon

Use the promo code X5RB8TPH to get 35% off.

With this USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter, you can connect USB-A devices such as your flash drives, keyboards, mice, and hubs to any USB-C devices such as any new smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Since its a USB 3.0 adapter, you can transfer data between your devices with up to 5GBPS. It’s super durable, small, lightweight which allows you to take it with you everywhere.

