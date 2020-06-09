Get an additional 15% off on the AUKEY ultra-slim USB-C adapter with 4 USB 3.0 ports

iLounge readers are provided with a special discount on the AUKEY ultra-slim USB-C adapter with 4 USB 3.0 ports, allowing you to save an additional 15% with today’s deal. Thanks to AUKEY, this deal is only available to our readers.
AUKEY ultra-slim USB-C adapter with 4 USB 3.0 ports
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|AUKEY USB C Hub Ultra Slim USB C Adapter with 4 USB 3.0 Ports USB Type C Hub for MacBook Pro...
|$14.99 $10.99
|Buy on Amazon
In order to get the additional 15% off discount, you are required to apply the promo code WTDU2O4N at checkout. Those who are interested might want to hurry in grabbing one as a limited amount of units are put up for this special deal.