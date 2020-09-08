iLounge Logo

AUKEY Wireless Charging Power Bank is 30% Off

The wireless charging power bank by AUKEY is up for a sweet deal. Thanks to AUKEY, iLounge readers are gifted with a 30% discount by the company. Therefore, you won’t find this deal on any other site.

The AUKEY wireless charging power bank usually costs $33.99, but today our readers can grab one for just $23.79 by using the promo code UKPTPVBA on Amazon during checkout.

Preview Product Price
AUKEY Wireless Power Bank with 18W PD, Wireless Portable Charger 10000mAh, USB C Power Bank with QC 3.0, Wireless Charging Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/Xs/XR, New Airpods, Samsung AUKEY Wireless Power Bank with 18W PD, Wireless Portable Charger 10000mAh, USB C Power Bank with QC... $33.99 Buy on Amazon

With this wireless charging power bank, you can charge any Qi-compatible phone or wireless charging case earbuds at up to 10W.

But wait, there’s more! This power bank also supports USB-C charging port devices too. Therefore, you can charge any mobile device that only supports USB-C charging ports.

Thanks to its non-slip design, you don’t have to worry about your phone slipping off when charging. It also comes with safety features that protects your devices against excessive current, overheating and overcharging.

