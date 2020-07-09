Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight is now 19% Off

Going out in the dark with a large torch might be a bit difficult. Carrying the torch in one hand sometimes becomes difficult. It is why you should look for a torch that lights the area and is also smaller in size.

Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight

You need a small keychain-sized flashlight. The smaller size of the Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight makes it easy to carry in the pocket and use it with one hand.

Now you can buy this small-sized flashlight only for $45.95 instead of the original price i.e., $56.95. So, buy the Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight here and save some money with this deal.

This flashlight has a blue luminous body, the body is made from polycarbonate combined fluorescence powder that glows in the dark. So, even if it has a small size it still glows and you can find it easily. It is lightweight and also durable.

It produces a bright white light. It utilizes CREE XP-G3 S5 LED which produces 550 lumens. It has a micro USB charging port with an indicator. You can charge it fully in 45 minutes and then use it. It is also easy to use. It has a friendly swatch on the side for one-handed operation. The ergonomic design makes it easy to operate.

So, now you have a chance to save 19% when you buy Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight with this deal. Buy it for $45.95 only.