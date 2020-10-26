BatteryPro portable charger for iPhone and Apple Watch is 19% off

iLounge has a special deal on the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch, which allows you to charge your daily drivers anytime, anywhere.

Chargers, or sometimes called power banks extend the battery life of a device immensely. In a world where everything can be done via phone, having one of these is vital.

BatteryPro Portable Charger is your all-in-one charger for Apple Watch and iPhone. It’s powered by an 8,000mAh cell which can charge your device multiple times. The integrated magnet allows for on-top charging of your Apple Watch for greater convenience.

The BatteryPro touts a high speed USB output for fast charging capability. It’s MFi-certified so as to ensure safety and quality. Once you get this you’ll never run out of juice ever again!

The BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch normally costs $99, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $79.99. You get 19% off with our deal.