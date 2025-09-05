Beats Pill Is Marked $50 Off On Amazon

Amazon has the Beats Pill marked $50 off, which makes for a great deal for a portable speaker that delivers powerful, high quality music!

The speaker can fill your room with immersive sounds with a big racetrack woofer that displaces and allows for 90% more air volume and a fuller and deeper bass. It features a soft grip silicone backing and a detachable lanyard to conveniently bring anywhere you go. The Beats Pill can last up to 24 hours, allowing you to playback music all day without running out of battery.

The speaker is IP67-rated water and dust resistant so you don’t have to worry about dust getting into your speaker and getting a bit soaked. It’s perfect for pool parties or if you want to bring music to the poolside. You can also use the speaker to charge your devices like your phone with the use of a USB-C cable.

If you are looking for a speaker with awesome sounds for listening to your fave tunes and livening up your party, the Beats Pill is for you!