Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 marked $50 off. 


The Powerbeats Pro 2 is powered by an H2 chip designed by Apple for crisp and immersive audio. It is the first earbuds by the company to feature wireless Qi charging along with up to 45 hours of playback, even with a charging case that’s 33% smaller than the previous Powerbeats Pro. It can track your heart rate pulsing over 100 times every second, allowing you to measure your pulse in real-time. It is IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant, so you can use it worry-free when you get caught in the rain and while training. The earhooks provide a secure fit, so you can listen to music during your workouts with ANC to block out noise and immerse yourself more. Transparency mode, on the other hand, lets external sounds in to clearly hear conversations and stay aware of your surroundings while wearing it.

Grab the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 today and experience the most advanced earbuds made by Beats!

