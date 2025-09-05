Amazon has the Beats Solo Buds marked $20 off.

The Beats Solo Buds has dual-layer drivers that give you high-fidelity sound by reducing distortion, laser-cut pressure-relieving vents that improve the audio while remaining comfortable, and axially aligned drivers that are positioned with purpose to let the music and audio of the Beats go directly into your ears. It’s built with custom designed microphones that are run by advanced noise learning algorithms for great call quality, even when you are outdoors.

The earbuds come with the smallest case produced by Beats, making this a gadget you could easily bring with you anytime and anywhere without worrying about the battery life. It holds a battery charge that can last up to 18 hours, and a quick 5-minute charge that could give you about an hour of playback for your music, videos, shows, and podcasts.

If you are looking for buds that you could comfortably use all day, the Beats Solo Buds would be perfect for you.