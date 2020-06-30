Get 37% off on the BENTOSTACK POWERHUB 5000

Do you find it difficult to organize your Apple accessories? Keeping the USB-C, USB-A, 3mm Audio cables and SD Cards are not an easy task. Especially if you need to work with all these accessories at once and also charge your iPhone! It becomes difficult to organize all these on your desktop along with the Macbook.

BENTOSTACK POWERHUB 5000

It is why you need a compact Apple accessory organizer box. Well, you do not have to worry. Now you can buy BENTOSTACK POWERHUB 5000 and get all these accessories together in one box. With this deal here you also get a 37% discount. If you buy it here you will only spend $99.99 instead of $159.95.

The BENTOSTACK POWERHUB 5000 is a compact box that has a charging cover. It is a 5,000mAh power bank with also a certified Qi Wireless charging capability. It also has a USB-A port.

The box also contains Type Chub with eight ports. Now you can attach the devices and charge them having USB-C PD, USB-C 3.0, USB-A 3.0, ports. It also has a MicroSD, SD, 3.5mm audio, and HDMI 4K ports. It also has a magnetic Apple Pencil holder on top. It is the best accessory box that you can have.

It comes with a storage compartment. It has three custom storage spaces that you can use to store SD cards, cables, and other smaller accessories. It is easy to carry around. So, now you have all your accessories well-organized in a small box.

So what are you waiting for? Make sure that you have a hassle-free way to handle all these items. Buy the BENTOSTACK POWERHUB 5000 here with a 37% discount.